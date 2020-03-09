EP Energy Corporation expects to emerge from Chapter 11 in the coming weeks bolstered by $3.3bn deleveraging and new equity financing

EP Energy Corporation restructuring plan confirmed by court. (Credit: skeeze from Pixabay)

EP Energy Corporation (“EP Energy” or the “Company”) (OTC Pink: EPEGQ) today announced that the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas (the “Court”) has confirmed the Company’s Plan of Reorganization (the “Plan”). The Company expects to complete its financial restructuring process and emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as a private company in the coming weeks.

Upon emergence, the Company will reduce its debt by approximately $3.3 billion, will receive approximately $629 million in senior secured exit financing from the Company’s existing revolving loan lenders, and approximately $325 million of new-money equity financing from certain of its existing noteholders. Such deleveraging and financing will ensure that EP Energy will have greater financial flexibility to support ongoing operations.

President and Chief Executive Officer Russell Parker said, “This milestone represents the commitment of our financial restructuring, which is being achieved on an expedited basis thanks to the support of our creditors and stakeholders and their confidence in our long-term value creation opportunities. Confirmation of our Plan enables EP Energy to begin taking the final steps in a process that will significantly reduce our debt and strengthen our capital structure. Based on the strength of our assets and our continued improvement on our operational execution and capital efficiency, EP Energy is poised to succeed in this operating environment and drive value for all our stakeholders.”

Mr. Parker continued, “I want to thank our dedicated team of employees, who have maintained an unwavering focus and advanced our turnaround plan in the face of continued challenging industry dynamics. On behalf of the EP Energy Board and management team, I also want to express my appreciation for the continued partnership and support of our vendors, lessors and royalty owners. We look forward to completing this process over the coming weeks and beginning our next, stronger chapter together.”

Source: Company Press Release