Mentone facility would facilitate growth of natural gas and NGLs from the Delaware Basin, through a long-term acreage dedication agreement in place

Enterprise starts service at Mentone natural gas processing plant. (Credit: Pixabay/Frauke Feind)

US-based midstream pipeline company Enterprise Products Partners has started operations from its Mentone cryogenic natural gas processing plant, located in Loving County, Texas.

The facility has been designed with a capacity to process 300 million cubic feet per day (MMcf/d) of natural gas, and extract more than 40,000 barrels per day (BPD) of natural gas liquids (NGL).

Enterprise executive vice president and chief commercial officer Brent Secrest said: “Mentone is our seventh natural gas processing plant in the Delaware Basin and increases our total capacity in the Permian Basin to more than 1.6 MMcf/d of natural gas processing and more than 250,000BPD of NGL extraction.

“These assets provide critical infrastructure to facilitate growing natural gas and NGL production in the region, which is expected to increase by more than 60 percent over the next five years. The addition of Mentone also enhances access to our fully integrated midstream network of assets linking producers in the Delaware Basin to domestic and international demand.”

The company claimed that its Mentone facility would facilitate a continuous growth of natural gas and NGLs from the Delaware Basin, through a long-term acreage dedication agreement in place.

Enterprise also constructed 100km-long gathering and residue pipelines

Along with the processing plant, Enterprise has also constructed 66-mile (100km) long gathering and residue pipelines, and expanded compression capabilities that connect Mentone to its NGL and Texas Intrastate natural gas pipeline networks.

In addition, the company has started the construction on 300,000BPD fractionation capacity at its Mont Belvieu in Texas complex, to accommodate the increased amounts of NGL.

Enterprise is a provider of midstream energy services including gathering, treating, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, NGLs, crude oil, petrochemical and refined products to producers and consumers.

The company holds approximately 50,000miles (80,467km) of pipelines, 260 million barrels of storage capacity for NGLs, crude oil, refined products and petrochemicals; and 14Bcf of natural gas storage capacity.