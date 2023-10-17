The Israeli onshore wind project is estimated to provide clean electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of about 70,000 households as well as to reduce approximately 180,000 tons of CO2 emissions per year

Israel's 207MW Genesis Wind achieves commercial operations. (Credit: InspiredImages from Pixabay)

Israel-based clean energy company Enlight Renewable Energy has commenced commercial operations at 207MW Genesis Wind renewable energy project in Israel.

The Genesis Wind is said to be the largest renewable energy project in Israel.

Built with a total investment of nearly $340m, the Israeli onshore wind project was connected to the country’s electricity grid in June 2023.

Initially, Genesis Wind’s 34 turbines out of the total 39 have achieved commercial operations. This allows the clean energy project to generate a capacity of 180MW.

Enlight Renewable Energy said that the remaining five turbines will be operational following the completion of final tests, enabling the Genesis Wind to attain its full capacity.

The Israeli wind project is estimated to provide clean electricity equivalent to the annual consumption of about 70,000 households.

It is also expected to reduce approximately 180,000 tons of CO 2 emissions per year.

Besides, Genesis Wind is projected to generate revenues of almost $49m-$51m and an EBITDA of about $39m-$41m in the first full year of operation.

Enlight Renewable Energy CEO Gilad Yaavetz said: “Despite the tragic events in Israel during the past week, the company is continuing to operate normally. After years of hard work, the vision has now become a reality, as the largest renewable energy project in Israel commences commercial operation.

“We see Genesis Wind as a major step in the Golan Heights, amongst the additional projects that we plan to develop in the region.”

The renewable energy company has also built a new 27km underground high-voltage transmission cable linking the Golan Heights to Israel’s national grid as part of the wind project.

According to Enlight Renewable Energy, the new cable will allow the development of additional renewable energy projects in the region.