Eni signed agreement with NOC for Structures A&E project in Libya. (Credit: Eni)

Italian oil and gas company Eni has signed an agreement with Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) to develop the Structures A&E project in Libya.

The project includes the development of two gas fields, Structure A and Structure E, located in contractual area D, offshore Libya.

The project is expected to entail an investment of $8bn, have a significant impact on the industry and the associated supply chain, and contribute to the Libyan economy.

Through the Structures A&E project, Eni intends to increase gas production to supply the Libyan domestic market and export to Europe.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said: “This agreement will enable important investments in Libya’s energy sector, contributing to local development and job creation while strengthening Eni’s role as a leading operator in the country.”

The Structure A and Structure E of the project are expected to start combined production in 2026 to reach a plateau of 750 million standard gas cubic feet per day.

The gas production will be carried out through two main platforms, tied-in to the existing treatment facilities at the Mellitah Complex.

The project also includes the construction of a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) facility at Mellitah to reduce the overall carbon footprint.

In a separate development, Eni and TotalEnergies completed the transfer of a 30% stake in exploration Blocks 4 and 9 off the coast of Lebanon to QatarEnergy.

With the completion of the transfer process, Eni will now own a 35% stake, QatarEnergy owns 30% and TotalEnergies, which is also the operator, own the remaining 35%.

Eni said that the operation will strengthen the strategic cooperation with QatarEnergy and confirms the interest in the exploratory basins in the Eastern Mediterranean.