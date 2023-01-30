The project includes the development of two gas fields, Structure A and Structure E, located in the contractual area D, offshore Libya, and will increase gas production to supply the Libyan domestic market along with export to Europe

Eni signed agreement with NOC for Structures A&E project in Libya. (Credit: Eni)

Italian oil and gas company Eni has signed an agreement with Libya’s National Oil Corporation (NOC) to develop the Structures A&E project in Libya.

The project includes the development of two gas fields, Structure A and Structure E, located in contractual area D, offshore Libya.

The project is expected to entail an investment of $8bn, have a significant impact on the industry and the associated supply chain, and contribute to the Libyan economy.

Through the Structures A&E project, Eni intends to increase gas production to supply the Libyan domestic market and export to Europe.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said: “This agreement will enable important investments in Libya’s energy sector, contributing to local development and job creation while strengthening Eni’s role as a leading operator in the country.”

The Structure A and Structure E of the project are expected to start combined production in 2026 to reach a plateau of 750 million standard gas cubic feet per day.

The gas production will be carried out through two main platforms, tied-in to the existing treatment facilities at the Mellitah Complex.

The project also includes the construction of a Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS) facility at Mellitah to reduce the overall carbon footprint.

In a separate development, Eni and TotalEnergies completed the transfer of a 30% stake in exploration Blocks 4 and 9 off the coast of Lebanon to QatarEnergy.

With the completion of the transfer process, Eni will now own a 35% stake, QatarEnergy owns 30% and TotalEnergies, which is also the operator, own the remaining 35%.

Eni said that the operation will strengthen the strategic cooperation with QatarEnergy and confirms the interest in the exploratory basins in the Eastern Mediterranean.