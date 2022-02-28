With an expected production rate of up to 20,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), Ndungu EP project is said to bolster the plateau of the Ngoma

Eni has commenced production from Ndungu EP development project, offshore Angola. (Credit: C Morrison from Pixabay)

Italian oil and gas producer Eni has commenced production from Ndungu early production (EP) development project in the Western area of Block 15/06, deep offshore Angola.

The production from Ndungu EP project is achieved through Ngoma floating production storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel.

With an expected production rate of up to 20,000 barrels of oil per day (bopd), Ndungu EP project is said to bolster the plateau of the Ngoma and a 100kbopd zero-discharge and zero-process flaring FPSO that was upgraded in 2021 to reduce emissions.

To evaluate the full capability of Ndungu EP project, a further exploration and delineation campaign will be conducted in the first half of this year.

In a statement, Eni said: “The start-up of Ndungu EP is yet another example of how Eni Angola, in full cooperation with Agência Nacional de Petróleo, Gás e Biocombustíveis (ANPG) and partners, keeps creating value on Block 15/06 through its infrastructure-led exploration strategy.”

After Cuica early production and Cabaca north development project, Ndungu EP is the third start-up attained by Eni Angola in Block 15/06 in the last seven last months.

Eni Angola, which holds a 36.84% stake, is the operator of Block 15/06. Sonangol Pesquisa e Produção also owns 36.84% interest in the block, while the remaining 26.32% stake is owned by SSI Fifteen.

In August last year, Eni announced the commencement of production from the Cuica Field, located in Block 15/06 of the Angolan deep offshore.

Eni also operates exploration Blocks Cabinda North, Cabinda Centro, 1/14 and 28, in addition to New Gas Consortium (NGC) in the region.

The company also owns interests in the non-operated Blocks 0 (Cabinda), 3/05, 3/05A, 14, 14 K/A-IMI, 15, as well as in the Angola LNG.