Italian oil and gas company Eni has confirmed a significant hydrocarbon accumulation and condensate potential in the Ken Bau discovery offshore Vietnam.

The Ken Bau discovery, located in the Block 114, in the Song Hong Basin, is estimated to have between 7-9 trillion cubic feet of raw gas in place and 400-500 million barrels of associated condensates.

The hydrocarbon accumulation has been confirmed following the drilling of the exploration well Ken Bau-2X.

The well was drilled 2 km from the discovery well in 95 meters of water and reached a total depth of 3658 meters below sea level and encountered pay in excess of 110m in several intervals of Miocene sandstones interbedded with shale.

Eni said that two mini drill stem tests (DST) were conducted along with an extensive data acquisition campaign that included fluid sampling.

The company said: “Ken Bau 2X results confirm the importance of the discovery made in 2019, and Eni Vietnam’s and its partner Essar E&P efforts to swiftly appraise the full extent of the accumulation despite the significant operational challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic during these months.”

Eni and Essar E&P planning additional drilling on Ken Bau discovery

Eni Vietnam is the operator of the Block 114 with a stake of 50%, while Essar E&P is its partner holding the remaining stake.

Currently, both the companies are planning additional drilling and testing on Ken Bau discovery and are also planning for a new drilling and seismic activity in the Song Hong basin, where Eni operates 100% share of the neighbouring Block 116.

Additionally, Eni said that the Ken Bau 2X exploration well will now be plugged and abandoned.

The company currently operates four blocks in the underexplored Song Hong and Phu Khanh basins, offshore central Vietnam.

Recently, Eni has completed drilling the first exploration well in the North El Hammad license, in the conventional Egyptian waters of the Nile Delta, on the prospect called Bashrush and discovered new gas in the Mediterranean Sea offshore Egypt.