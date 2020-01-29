Eni owns 25% stake in DDT Scarl joint venture while ENEA has 74% interest and Consorzio CREATE owns 1% interest

The Fusion Divertor Tokamak Test project could create impact of around €2bn on the national GDP. (Credit: Pixabay/Markus Distelrath)

Italian energy company Eni has partnered with information technology company Enea to jointly work on fusion Divertor Tokamak Test (DTT) project, worth €600m, in Italy.

The project involves development a new scientific and technological centre for fusion DTT in Enea’s Research Centre in Frascati, Rome in Italy.

ENEA president Federico Testa said: “With this agreement between the world of research and that of industry, Italy relaunches its leadership role within a sector that is strategic for our country’s competitiveness: that of fusion. Italian companies already won over 1,2 billion euros in contracts and are considered among the best in the world.”

The centre will be established by DDT Scarl, a joint venture between Eni with a 25% stake, ENEA with 74% interest and Consorzio CREATE holding the remaining 1% interest.

Planned to be built over a seven-year period, the project will see the participation of the European Union, the Consorzio CREATE, and the European Investment Bank, the European Consortium EUROfusion, the Minister of Economic Development and the Ministry of University and Research, and Lazio Region, among others.

Fusion DTT project to create 1,500 jobs

Eni expects the project to have an impact of around €2bn on the national GDP as well as create 1,500 jobs.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said: “This partnership reflects Eni’s strategic vision for the transformation of the global energy sector, in which magnetic confinement fusion will be able to play a major role.”

Italian Minister of Economic Development Stefano Patuanelli said: “The development and application of innovative technology have a pivotal role in an energy transition that leads to decarbonisation and environmental sustainability.”

The DTT project aims to offer scientific and technological solutions to address the challenges of the fusion process, such as the management of extremely high temperatures.

The project will also provide support and testing infrastructure for the most advanced technological solutions planned for major international fusion projects.

