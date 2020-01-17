The Agogo oilfield situated in the 15/06 Block has current production capacity of 10,000 barrels per day

The Agogo field was brought online via the Ngoma FPSO vessel. (Credit: Pixabay/D Thory)

Italy’s Eni has commenced production from the Agogo oilfield situated in the 15/06 Block in offshore Angola, nine months after its discovery.

The production start-up follows completion of Agogo-1 well drilling at a water depth of around 1700m.

The field, which has current production capacity of 10,000 barrels per day, was brought online via the Ngoma floating production, storage and offloading (FPSO) vessel, which is located 15km from the oil field.

Production from the field is expected to increase to 20,000 bpd in the near future, Eni said.

Agogo field holds over 650 million barrels of oil in place

As per the Eni’s preliminary estimates, the Agogo field contains over 650 million barrels of oil in place. It also has further resource potential that is planned to be verified by drilling new delineation wells.

Eni, in a statement, said: “The record time set for the field to become operational, nine months after its discovery last March, confirms Eni’s successful endorsement of the fast track model in the development of its discoveries, a strategy based on operational synergies with already existing infrastructure that maximises projects value.

“The strategy is enabled by a phased field setup, which include an early production stage and, after the completion of the appraisal campaign, the subsequent development of the full potential through a new development hub.”

The Block 15/06 is operated by a joint venture of Eni with 36.8421%, and Sonangol P&P and SSI Fifteen with 36.8421% and 26.3158% stakes, respectively.

In July 2019, Eni confirmed presence of oil reserves in Agogo discovery following drilling of first appraisal well Agogo-2.

Agogo-2 drilling resulted in 58m net light oil (31° API) in sandstones of Miocene and Oligocene age with good petro-physical characteristics and confirming the extension of the Agogo reservoir to the north of the discovery well and below the salt diapirs.

With a presence in Angola since 1980, Eni currently accounts for an equity production of approximately 145,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day.