ENGIE North America announced that it has started commercial operation at its Seymour Hills Wind Farm Project, located in Baylor County, Texas.

Image: The Seymour Hills Wind Project is providing the renewable energy it generates to corporate customers. Photo courtesy of Pexels from Pixabay.

With a total capacity of approximately 30 MW, the Seymour Hills Wind Project is providing the renewable energy it generates to corporate customers, Ingersoll Rand (NYSE: IR) and Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM), each under a separate power purchase agreement.

Seymour Hills features 12 General Electric 2.52 MW turbines with 127-meter rotors and was constructed by Blattner Energy, Inc. The total capital investment for the wind farm is more than $50 million, and the project employed nearly 150 people during the height of construction activity. The wind farm has already generated significant economic development in the local area and will continue to do so over the life of the project with millions of dollars in annual payments to landowners and to local taxing authorities.

Seymour Hills is part of the portfolio acquired in early 2018 by a subsidiary of ENGIE North America from Infinity Power Holdings, a joint venture between Infinity Renewables and MAP® Energy.

ENGIE’s ambition is to lead the zero-carbon transition based on 3 pillars: Client Solutions across a broadening array of services (including on-site co-generation, heating and cooling networks, public lighting, rooftop solar); Networks to adapt them to future green gas requirements and continue to generate attractive returns and substantial cash flow; and Renewables, with a plan to add 9 GW of renewables capacity to the Group portfolio (24 GW at the end of 2018) by 2021. In this field, ENGIE targets 50% of new renewable projects dedicated to specific customers by 2021 and to play a leading role in next-generation renewable platforms including offshore wind and green gas.

North America will be a key market to reach these ambitions both in Client Solutions and Renewables. The Seymour Hills Wind Project will contribute to ENGIE’s goal to build at least 2.5 GW of wind and solar capacities in the next 3 years in the US and Canada. As with the Seymour Hills project, these capacities will be dedicated to specific customers.

