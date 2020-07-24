ENGIE joins Mining3 in its next phase of hydrogen research to co-create hydrogen solutions

Mining3 is engaged in delivering transformational technology to improve the productivity, sustainability, and safety of the mining industry. (Credit: ENGIE)

Mining3, a leading global mining industry research organisation, welcomes ENGIE, a global energy company, as its newest member, to fast track the development of solutions to the major issues the industry faces, such as mining decarbonization.

ENGIE joins Mining3 in its next phase of hydrogen research to co-create hydrogen solutions and help reach carbon neutrality for the mining sector in the coming decades.

Mining3 with its industry members are dedicated to developing and delivering transformational technology to improve the productivity, sustainability, and safety of the mining industry. Its members are mining companies, OEMs and research organisations including CSIRO, Newcrest, Komatsu, Dyno Nobel, The University of Queensland, OZ Minerals, South32, Queensland University of Technology, AngloGold Ashanti, Caterpillar and Vale.

ENGIE is a leading global energy company, aiming to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral and sustainable world, through renewable energy, renewable hydrogen and other environmentally-friendly solutions, reconciling economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet.

“Mining3 has already identified a number of projects that align with both ENGIE’s strategy as well as the mining industry’s current and future needs. We believe that these only scrape the surface of what can be done in this space, and are looking forward to developing a diverse and forward-thinking energy roadmap for our members,” stated Mining3 CEO, Paul Lever.

“Our priorities at Mining3 are focused on developing next generation mining systems and technologies, and we see sustainability drivers and particularly renewables as key components for this strategy in the coming years. We plan to be on the forefront of this research, and I believe we can achieve this with ENGIE as a partner on renewable hydrogen.”

“ENGIE is delighted to join Mining3 and its members to co-develop renewable hydrogen-based solutions for the mining industry,” said Michele Azalbert, CEO of ENGIE’s Hydrogen Business Unit. “These solutions will help the industry players reach their carbon-neutrality goals, as well as help reduce emissions for countries where mining is a key industry, such as Australia, Brazil, Chile, Peru and South Africa, where we are developing hydrogen projects. Through partnerships and collaboration with other experts at Mining3, ENGIE is looking forward to delivering renewable hydrogen solutions to the entire mining ecosystem.”

Source: Company Press Release