ENGIE announced today it has entered three Massachusetts retail natural gas markets.

Image: Engie headquarter in La Défense, Paris. Photo: courtesy of Parus-Corax/Wikipedia.org.

The company’s ENGIE Resources subsidiary is now offering fixed- and index-plus pricing contracts and firm delivery service to commercial and industrial customers in the service territories Boston Gas, Colonial Gas, and Essex Gas.

The ENGIE Resources offer includes a standard contract form and payment terms, a choice of dual bills (electricity and gas), or a single utility consolidated bill, and a range of usage bandwidth options. Transaction term lengths are up to 48 months.

ENGIE Resources already serves the retail electricity needs of more than 1,600 commercial and industrial customers in Massachusetts. The addition of natural gas service offers customers an opportunity to aggregate commodity supply to reduce purchase costs, lower procurement and supplier management costs, and streamline compliance.

“ENGIE has a rich history in Massachusetts, which includes serving as the official energy supplier to the Boston Red Sox. The state is a $7 billion natural gas market and one of the top five markets in the U.S. for natural gas consumption. We believe we have a competitive, transparent commodity offer backed by financial strength and a global ambition to lead the transition to a zero-carbon future,” said Tim Hughes, Regional Vice President at ENGIE Resources.

ENGIE Resources now offers natural gas service in seven states. The company entered natural gas markets in Ohio and Illinois in September 2018; New York, when it acquired Plymouth Rock Energy (Woodmere, NY) in December 2018; and Pennsylvania in May 2019.

Source: Company Press Release