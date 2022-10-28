The acquisition includes 33 early to late-stage projects, comprising 2.7GW of solar, 0.7GW of solar plus storage, and 2.6GW of stand-alone battery storage, all located across multiple states in North America

An ENGIE Solar Project in Texas. (Credit: PRNewswire/ENGIE North America)

ENGIE North America (ENGIE) has snapped up a 6GW portfolio of combined and stand-alone solar and battery storage development projects from Belltown Power US.

The acquisition includes 33 projects, comprising 2.7GW of solar, 0.7GW of solar plus storage, and 2.6GW of stand-alone battery storage.

The projects are located across the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), Pennsylvania New Jersey Maryland Interconnection (PJM), Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) and Western Electricity Coordinating Council (WECC).

With an existing 3.9GW of installed renewable capacity in North America, the current acquisition would add up to its renewables and storage pipeline in the US, said ENGIE.

ENGIE North America head and chief renewables officer Dave Carroll said: “These projects are a tremendous addition to our existing renewables pipeline and will help to further accelerate ENGIE’s role in the energy transition.

“The mix of solar, paired, and stand-alone storage across a wide set of geographies both complements our existing portfolio as well as provides opportunities for expansion into new areas in the US.

“The 3.3GW of battery storage projects will be a critical enabler of flexibility and supports the balance of the grid to improve its reliability and resilience.”

Belltown Power is a global renewable energy company, engaged in the greenfield development of solar PV and energy storage, wind, and hydro projects.

It offers services ranging from site identification and navigating interconnection, real estate, permitting, environmental, tax, and other activities to bring the projects to operation.

Belltown Power US CEO Hernan Farace said: “We are very proud of having completed this transaction with ENGIE, which marks another great milestone in the journey of Belltown as a greenfield developer.

“The ENGIE team is very knowledgeable and has the breadth and depth of expertise to bring these projects into operations. We believe our projects are in excellent hands and look forward to the ribbon-cutting ceremonies at each of these sites.”

In April 2020, ENGIE North America secured about $1.6bn in tax equity commitments for the development of its 2GW renewables portfolio in the US.