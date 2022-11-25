Moray West is part of the portfolio being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50/50 joint venture owned by EDPR Renewables and ENGIE, dedicated to offshore wind

ENGIE and Google conclude a corporate PPA relying on Ocean Winds’ offshore wind development. (Credit: Thomas G. from Pixabay)

ENGIE and Google to undertake a 12-year 100 MW corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) supporting Moray West offshore wind development.

ENGIE will provide Google with more than 5 TWh of green power from the Moray West project, a nearly 900 MW offshore wind farm set to begin generating power from 2025.

Moray West is part of the portfolio being developed by Ocean Winds, a 50/50 joint venture owned by EDPR Renewables and ENGIE, dedicated to offshore wind. Located in the Moray Firth, off the coast of Scotland, the project will deliver 882 MW of renewable green energy. With this deal, ENGIE, Google and Ocean Winds are supporting the UK’s ambitious energy transition targets.

“People across the UK and Europe are increasingly worried about climate change and energy security. We share that concern and believe technology is an important part of the solution – both by reducing our own emissions, and by helping others to reduce their own” declares Matt BRITTIN, President of Google EMEA, adding: “This new investment in UK renewable energy brings us one step closer to reaching our goal of operating entirely on carbon-free energy by 2030, and means that, in the UK, we’ll be running on at or near 90% carbon-free energy in 2025.”

“This PPA represents the realization of offshore wind as a powerful source of energy capable of meeting the high energy demands and carbon neutrality targets of countries and clients. Ocean Winds is proud to accompany Google in this journey and work hand in hand with ENGIE for this successful commercial outcome. Currently developing, building, or operating more than 6 GW of offshore wind projects in the UK, Ocean Winds participates actively in the necessary transition to clean energy”, says Bautista RODRIGUEZ, Ocean Winds’ Chief Executive Officer.

“We are very pleased to support Google in its progress towards its carbon-free target. As a major player in PPAs, ENGIE designs innovative green corporate PPAs for off-takers from offshore wind, thanks to the strong development of Ocean Winds, as we do for our onshore renewable projects. This contract demonstrates the strength of the Group’s renewable portfolio, with 37 GW of renewable assets, a major advantage for our customers in their decarbonization strategy,” explains Paulo ALMIRANTE, ENGIE Senior EVP in charge of Renewables, Energy Management and Nuclear Activities.

Google and ENGIE have concluded several corporate green PPAs together and have partnered on a number of key milestones and innovations such as the first 24/7 Carbon Free Energy contract in Europe and a solution which uses artificial intelligence to optimise wind energy management. This new corporate PPA with Google supports both Google’s 24/7 carbon free energy ambition and ENGIE’s clean energy strategy.

Source: Company Press Release