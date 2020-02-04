Bio-200 is a modular and scalable renewable energy system which converts any organic waste into on-site, clean energy

Lee Jestings, Enexor BioEnergy Founder and CEO, and the Bio-200 at Franklin,TN headquarters.. (Credit: Enexor Energy LLC.)

US-based renewable energy solutions provider, Enexor BioEnergy has launched a small-scale, renewable energy system, named as Bio-200, to turn organic waste into electricity.

According to the company, the new renewable energy system can be deployable in almost any setting, from a retail outlet in the US to a remote, rural village in Africa.

Enexor BioEnergy founder and CEO Lee Jestings said: “We have developed an on-site, distributed renewable energy system that will transform the way businesses look at their organic waste.

“With our Bio-CHP systems, customers can now redirect their organic waste away from landfills to generate clean, renewable energy on-site.

“Our very low LCOE enables us to install Bio-CHP systems using a unique Energy-as-a-Service (“EaaS”) partnership model.

“This eliminates upfront customer capital-outlay, delivering immediate cost savings unlike typical on-site energy projects.”

Bio-200 system is designed to withstand hurricane-force winds

Bio-200 system is designed to resist hurricane-force winds and provide continuous renewable energy, which is suitable for microgrids as it integrates with intermittent renewable energy sources that include solar and wind.

The new system, which is fueled by a blend of on-site or locally sourced organic materials, can be installed and commissioned within a day and supports multiple systems to be installed side-by-side to generate about 2.0mW of combined energy.

Enexor said that the fuel sources can comprise an array of combinations that include food waste, agricultural waste, sawdust, biosolids, paper, cardboard, wood chips, animal waste, and spent grains.

Enclosed within a 20ft custom shipping container, Bio-200 system generates 75kW of power and 125kW of thermal energy and can offset up to 2,200 metric tonnes of CO 2 e emissions annually.

Enexor manufactures its systems at its headquarters in Franklin, Tennessee, a Nashville suburb.