The US Department of Energy headquarters. (Credit: US Department of Energy/Wikipedia.org)

Enertopia Corporation (“Enertopia” or the “Company”), a company focused on building shareholder value through a combination of our Nevada Lithium claims, intellectual property, & patents in the green technology space, is pleased to announce it has been notified that its group was one of 15 projects selected for funding in next-generation extraction, separation, and processing technologies, for critical materials by The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE).

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) announced more than $50 million in funding for 15 projects focused on field validation and demonstration, as well as next-generation extraction, separation, and processing technologies, for critical materials.

The project is in partnership with, Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL), Moselle Technologies, and four other companies.

The project partnership will be using Magnetic Core-Shell Nanoparticles technology in its efforts to recover Lithium from unconventional sources.

Critical materials are used in many products important to the American economy and energy technologies, such as rare-earth elements used to manufacture high-strength magnets for offshore wind-turbine generators and lithium and cobalt in lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles.

Projects selected under this funding opportunity announcement will reduce both the costs of critical materials and the environmental impacts of production.

“Enertopia is looking forward to getting testing underway on its Lithium claystone rock that was drilled in 2018 and will be used in the solution tests using the nanotechnology mentioned above through this project in the coming months and will provide a further update when results warrant,” Stated President and CEO Robert McAllister.”

Source: Company Press Release