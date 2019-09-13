The new battery system installed by Key Capture Energy will support New York’s electrical system by enhancing power grid performance and reliability

Image: The 20MW battery system installed by Key Capture Energy in New York. Photo: Courtesy of Key Capture Energy.

The New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) has announced the completion of the Key Capture Energy’s 20MW battery energy storage installation in New York to serve the state’s electrical system.

Installed by Key Capture Energy, the battery energy storage system is considered to be one of the largest battery installations in the state. It will support New York’s electrical system by enhancing power grid performance and reliability and will help in reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The energy storage system supports Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s Green New Deal, a climate change initiative, which mandates the state to have an energy storage target of 3GW by 2030.

Key Capture Energy’s project, also called the KCE NY1 is located in the Capital Region. The project is first for the company after it relocated its headquarters from Houston, Texas to downtown Albany last year, by partnering with the University at Albany and the state’s START-UP NY program.

After joining START-UP NY, Key Capture Energy claims to have more than doubled its size of its Albany team to 14 to advance the development of its portfolio of utility-scale battery storage projects in New York.

NYSERDA president and CEO Alicia Barton said: “Governor Cuomo has set New York on a path to lead the country and the world when it comes to deploying clean energy, and this project is more evidence that New York is not wasting any time getting started.

“This first project under NYSERDA’s energy storage incentive program – the largest battery installation in the state to date—will enhance our electric system and demonstrate the value of large scale energy storage systems that will accelerate our ability to meet the state’s commitment to a carbon-free electric system by 2040.”

Key Capture Energy’s project is expected to help balance the electric load and generation by storing and discharging power based on the changing needs of the grid.

The company received $1.3m (£1.04m) from NYSERDA under the Bulk Storage incentive program for the energy storage project.

Key Capture Energy co-founder and chief operations officer Dan Fitzgerald said: “New York State has the most ambitious energy storage deployment target in the U.S., and NYSERDA plays a vital role in promoting the state’s clean energy future.

“We are so pleased to have been selected as the first Bulk Storage Incentive program award recipient and applaud the state’s programs that support innovative energy solutions, while benefiting the state’s economy and environment. We look forward to being a part of the next generation of New York State’s electric grid.”