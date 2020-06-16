USI will continue to operate from its Waterbury headquarters as a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENE

Energy New England acquires Utility Services. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Energy New England, the largest wholesale risk management and energy trading organization serving the needs of municipal utilities in the northeastern U.S., has acquired Utility Services Inc. (USI), a leading international services organization assisting energy companies with electric regulatory, reliability, and security standard obligations.

USI will continue to operate from its Waterbury, Vt., headquarters as a wholly-owned subsidiary of ENE, with USI President Brian Evans-Mongeon reporting directly to ENE President and CEO John G. Tzimorangas. USI and ENE have been working closely as strategic partners since mid-2017, laying the groundwork for USI’s now joining ENE as an affiliate.

“By joining together, ENE and USI can offer our customers a full, coordinated spectrum of energy services and capabilities with the superior customer service and intense attention to detail both of our companies are known for,’’ Mr. Tzimorangas said. “USI’s formally joining the ENE family allows us to become a one-stop provider of an even broader set of expert solutions for both public power utilities and private-sector energy providers and purchasers.”

USI has served more than 240 electric transmission and distribution companies and owners of more than 25,000 megawatts of installed electric generating capacity across North America in all aspects of their Electric Reliability Organization activities and requirements through the North American Electric Reliability Corporation (NERC) and its six Regional Entities.

ENE manages power supplies for more than 20 municipal electric systems that collectively serve more than 1,200 MW of load and own more than 550 MW of generation capacity. ENE also advises on and/or conducts more than 1 billion kWh of wholesale power transactions and 100 million kWh of retail transactions annually, as well as managing daily delivery of up to 250,000 therms of natural gas and 5,000 barrels of fuel oil for its customers.

Mr. Evans-Mongeon said: “What made this transaction most appealing for USI and our stakeholders is that everything that is great today about Utility Services Inc. will remain the same going forward: Our staff, our customers’ points of contact at USI, our office location, and all our existing operational capacities across the U.S. and Canada will continue to be available to our customers.”

Founded in 2007, USI provides regulatory and support services within the ERO Enterprise, including: audit preparation, entity registration, program development, support for the controls monitoring and enforcement program, cybersecurity preparation and assessments, and related services. USI also participates closely in NERC and Regional policymaking and operational activities including registration, standards development, reporting, and notifications and maintains official memberships in NERC, the Northeast Power Coordinating Council (NPCC), ReliabilityFirst Corporation (RFC), Midwest Reliability Organization (MRO), and the Western Electricity Coordination Council (WECC).

Source: Company Press Release