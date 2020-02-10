At present, Inalca generates 100% of the energy necessary for the operation of its sites and over 40% of this comes from renewable sources

Enel X and Cremonini Group together for sustainable energy solutions. (Credit: Pixabay/Pexels)

Environmental sustainability and consumption optimization are the objectives shared by Enel X and the Cremonini Group, active in the food sector, which has chosen the innovative and sustainable solutions of the Enel Group’s business line to power with renewable sources the most important Italian production sites of Inalca, the leading subsidiary company in the meat processing and distribution abroad of food products. Specifically, Enel X will build photovoltaic systems in eight of the company’s industrial plants for a total capacity of over 4 MW, which will allow annual savings of about 1,850,000 kg of CO2. Currently Inalca generates 100% of the energy necessary for the operation of its sites and over 40% of this comes from renewable sources.

Enel X, already partner of Chef Express in the field of energy efficiency through the use of digital platforms, thanks to this agreement strengthens the collaboration with the Cremonini Group company that manages all the catering activities, installing two photovoltaic systems of 50 kW each in two large motorway service areas in the provinces of Udine and Venice.

“The agreement with the Cremonini Group demonstrates Enel X’s ability to offer companies innovative solutions for energy efficiency through a sustainable model capable of creating value,” said Alessio Torelli, Enel X Italia Manager. “Thanks to our advanced technologies, in fact, the company’s production sites will be able to optimize consumption with significant benefits for the business and the environment.”

“Our group’s commitment to sustainability has seen us as forerunners in various sectors, including the use of self-produced energy from renewable sources, with a concrete and widespread application of the principles of circular economy,” explains Andrea Zanaglia, Energy Manager of Cremonini Group. “The agreement with Enel X allows us to take a further step forward in the use of photovoltaics on a large scale, bringing Inalca’s share of energy used from renewable sources to more than 50% of the total.”

In addition to photovoltaic plants, Enel X will offer the Cremonini Group maintenance and energy management services on the complete portfolio of sites, thanks to the EMS (Energy Management System) monitoring platform. The agreement also provides for the analysis of the degree of circularity of the Group, with particular attention to the energy sector, aimed at identifying a roadmap of interventions in line with the objectives of carbon neutrality and environmental sustainability.

Enel X is Enel’s global business line dedicated to developing innovative products and digital solutions in sectors in which energy is showing the greatest potential for transformation: cities, homes, industries and electric mobility. Enel X holds the leading position in demand response programs globally, with over 6 GW of demand response capacity currently managed and assigned in the Americas, Europe, Asia and Oceania.

Cremonini, with over 18,500 employees, and a total turnover in 2018 of 4.184 billion Euros, 35% of which was achieved abroad, is one of the most important food groups in Europe and operates in three business areas: production, distribution and catering. The Group is leader in Italy in the production of beef and processed meat products (Inalca, Montana, Manzotin, Ibis) and in the marketing and distribution of food products to the foodservice (MARR). With its subsidiary Chef Express, it is the leader in Europe in the management of on-board train catering activities and holds the leadership in Italy for buffets in railway stations; it also has a significant presence in the main Italian airports and in motorway catering. It is also present in commercial catering with Roadhouse Restaurant brand meat restaurants and the Calavera Fresh Mex chain of restaurants.

Source: Company Press Release