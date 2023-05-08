After completing all operational tests and reviews, the National Electricity Coordinator approved the 162.8MW net power photovoltaic plant to begin commercial operation

Enel receives authorization to start commercial operation of its Valle del Sol photovoltaic farm. (Credit: andreas160578 from Pixabay)

Enel Chile, through its subsidiary Enel Green Power, a national leader in developing and operating renewable energy projects, received authorization from the National Electricity Coordinator to begin commercial operation after successfully passing all the tests related to its operations.

This 162.8 MW net power photovoltaic plant is located in María Elena in the Antofagasta Region.

“With this new plant’s operational launch, we are continuing our growth and development strategy of renewable energies in Chile. Thus, we continue to add clean energy to the National Electric System. We continue to be leaders in managing and developing renewable projects, supporting the national energy transition process,” said Fabrizio Barderi, Enel Chile’s general manager.

With the commercial operation of Valle del Sol, Enel Green Power Chile will be able to feed around 504 GWh annually into the National Electric System, avoiding more than 397 thousand tons of CO2 emissions into the atmosphere, thus contributing to the reduction of greenhouse gases. Thanks to this photovoltaic park’s installed power and 100% renewable electricity generation, it will be possible to deliver energy to more than 168 thousand Chilean homes.

Valle del Sol built considered the implementation of close to 407,000 bifacial monocrystalline photovoltaic modules and state-of-the-art technology in this type of renewable generation plant, allowing for greater efficiency in capturing solar radiation and, therefore, a higher production profile.

Enel Green Power Chile, a subsidiary of Enel Chile, leads the country’s renewable energy market with a diversified portfolio of wind (715 MW), solar (2.043 MW), hydroelectric (92 MW), and geothermal power (83 MW), totalizing a net installed capacity of 2.933 MW as of March 31st 2023.

Source: Company Press Release