Image: The Roadrunner solar project is anticipated to be the largest solar facility in Enel’s US portfolio. Photo courtesy of andreas160578 from Pixabay.

Enel, through its US-based renewable company Enel Green Power North America (EGPNA), has signed a 12-year power purchase agreement (PPA) with food and beverage company Mondelēz International for the Roadrunner solar project in Texas.

Under the PPA, Enel will supply a 65MW portion of the electricity generated by the solar power plant to the Oreo-maker.

The electricity supplied by the Roadrunner solar project is expected to be sufficient to produce over 50% of all the Oreos consumed in the US annually.

It will also help Mondelēz International to reduce its annual CO2 emissions by 80,000 metric tonnes.

Enel Green Power, in a statement, said: “The agreement is Mondelēz International’s largest renewable energy partnership at global level and their first renewable energy PPA signed in the US.

“Moreover, it enables the food and beverage company to make substantial progress against the company’s new 2025 Impact Goals which provide a clear roadmap to reduce the company’s environmental footprint.”

Roadrunner solar project details

Currently being built in Upton County, Texas, the Roadrunner solar project will have a total capacity of 497 MW and, once completed.

It will be able to produce approximately 1.2TWh annually, while avoiding the emission of over 800,000 tonnes of CO2 per year.

The Roadrunner solar project will be completed in two phases. In the first phase, the solar facility will have a capacity 252MW and is expected to be completed by the end of 201.

In the second phase, the solar project will see an addition of 245MW and is expected to be completed in 2020.

The Roadrunner solar project is anticipated to be the largest solar facility in Enel’s US portfolio.

EGPNA is a major operator of renewable energy plants in North America with projects operating and under development in 24 US states and two Canadian provinces.

In Texas, it currently operates the 63MW Snyder wind farm, located in Scurry County and is constructing the 450MW High Lonesome wind project.