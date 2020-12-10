The new plant will produce green hydrogen through electrolysis using renewable energy from one of Enel’s solar farms in the US

Enel Green Power has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NextChem, the subsidiary of Maire Tecnimont for a green hydrogen production plant in the US.

Through its North American renewable subsidiary Enel Green Power North America, the company is planning to set up the new plant to produce green hydrogen through electrolysis using renewable energy from one of its solar farms in the US.

The produced green hydrogen at the new facility will be supplied to a bio-refinery.

As per the terms of the deal, NextChem will serve as the technology and engineering partner and the full turnkey engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractor for the project.

The company will also provide the necessary technical assistance to Enel Green Power regarding the development and implementation of the project.

Enel Green Power CEO Salvatore Bernabei said: “This new partnership is the latest milestone in the Enel Group’s commitment to promoting the development of green hydrogen.

“We are actively scouting for opportunities in this segment in several parts of the world, both in Europe and in the Americas, and we look forward to joining forces with partners such as Maire Tecnimont to make the most of the significant potential that green hydrogen represents for the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors.”

The green hydrogen production facility is expected to commence operations in 2023.

Enel Green Power said that it is looking to co-locate electrolysers across the development pipeline in the US.

The company developing green hydrogen projects in Italy, Spain, and Chile and targets to grow its green hydrogen capacity to over 2GW by 2030.

