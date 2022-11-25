Located in the Angol municipality, the Chilean onshore wind farm will feature 22 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 4.8MW, along with a BESS with a capacity of 34.3MW that will use lithium batteries

Enel Green Power kicks off construction of its 105.6MW La Cabaña wind farm in Chile. (Credit: Pexels from Pixabay)

Enel Green Power Chile has commenced the construction of the 105.6MW La Cabaña wind farm in the Araucanía Region in Chile, which involves an investment of around $190m.

The project being developed by the Enel Chile subsidiary also includes a battery system for energy storage (BESS) with a capacity of 34.3MW. The BESS will use lithium batteries.

Located in the Angol municipality, the Chilean onshore wind farm will feature 22 wind turbines, each with a capacity of 4.8MW.

The construction activities of the La Cabaña wind farm are expected to involve nearly 450 people. By recruiting local labour specialised in constructing renewable energy plants and developing value creation policies, the activities will support local growth, stated Enel Green Power.

Enel Chile general manager Fabrizio Barderi said: “With the start of La Cabaña construction, we are continuing to lead the energy transition process towards a generation matrix based on renewable energies.

“Through the development of La Cabaña, we are also continuing our strategy of hybridisation of non-conventional renewable generation plants. This wind project is Enel Chile’s first using storage batteries, through which we will have greater flexibility in managing the plant.”

According to Enel Green Power, the new Chilean wind farm is part of its renewable projects portfolio developed across the Latin American country to foster the decarbonisation of the electricity generation matrix.

In September 2022, Enel Green Power Chile received approval from the National Electric Coordinator to commence the commercial operation of the 161MW Sol de Lila solar power plant located in the Atacama Desert and Antofagasta Region.

The Sol de Lila solar power plant is expected to generate about 500GWh annually and will avoid carbon dioxide emissions of more than 365,000 tons.