Mytilineos to sell 90MW Romanian solar power plants to Enel Green Power. (Credit: Bishnu Sarangi/Pixabay)

Enel Green Power has acquired two solar power plants in southern Romania with a combined capacity of around 90MW from Greek conglomerate Mytilineos for an undisclosed price.

In this connection, the company’s Romanian subsidiary had signed two share purchase agreements with the Greek group’s renewables and storage development (RSD) business unit.

One of the photovoltaic (PV) power plants will have an installed capacity of 63MW. This ready-to-build solar farm will come up in Călugareni, Giurgiu county.

Construction works for the plant are slated to begin by the end of this year, with commercial operations expected to be achieved by the end of 2022.

The other solar power plant, which will be of 26MW capacity, will be constructed in Moșteni, Teleorman county. Construction works for this plant are likely to commence at the beginning of next year with commissioning targeted for early 2023.

Once commissioned, the solar power plants are projected to generate nearly 130GWh annually, thereby offsetting nearly 141.7 tonnes of CO2 emissions per year.

The two solar power plants will enable Enel Green Power Romania to reach a total installed capacity of 623MW.

Enel Green Power Europe head Aristotelis Chantavas said: “Enel Green Power is accelerating the energy transition in Romania, being a leader in renewable energy in the country’s energy mix. The recent acquisitions are part of our broader business strategy for the country, which now starts dynamically the decarbonisation phase.

“By increasing our installed capacity in renewables, we support Romania to meet its environmental goals, servicing the common vision of the Green Deal, and establish a more competitive decarbonised economy, while at the same time we enhance the sustainable development of national and local businesses.”

The two projects are developed in cooperation with Renergy Power Plants, a Romanian engineering and renewable energy development company. Mytilineos’ RSD business unit will carry out their further development and construction.

The solar power plants will be equipped with bi-facial modules, single axis tracker structure, and other latest PV technology.

Mytilineos RSD business unit general manager Nikos Papapetrou said: “We are excited about this transaction in Romania, as this is an important milestone for our development strategy in Europe.

“We have been one of the first companies to invest in solar energy in Romania a country with great potential in the development of RES, and we are proud to contribute to the Country’s Energy transition.

“We are also delighted to enter into this strategic agreement with Enel Green Power Romania and envisage furthering the cooperation of the two companies.”