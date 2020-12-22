With the two wind farms coming into operation, Enel has installed 865MW in renewable projects across the US and Canada in this year

Enel begins operations at two wind farms in the US. (Credit: Pixabay/RJA1988.)

Enel’s American subsidiary Enel Green Power North America has begun the operations of two wind farms in the US with a total capacity of 435.5MW.

The two wind farms include the 199MW expansion of the Cimarron Bend wind farm in Clark County, Kansas and the 236.5MW White Cloud wind farm located in Nodaway County, Missouri.

Enel has invested nearly $380m for the White Cloud wind farm and more than $281m for the Cimarron Bend wind farm expansion.

Construction on the Cimarron Bend expansion began in the second quarter of this year and with the expansion, its overall capacity has now reached 599MW. The expanded wind farm is anticipated to generate more than 2.7TWh of clean energy annually while avoiding nearly 1.7 million tonnes of CO2 emissions.

Enel has agreed to sell 150MW of output to Evergy, a utility based in Kansas City, Missouri, under a power purchase agreement (PPA) and 30MW to the Missouri Joint Municipal Electric Utility Commission (MJMEUC).

The construction on the White Cloud wind farm began last summer and is expected to generate about 950GWh while avoiding more than 621,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions annually.

Enel has signed a PPA with Associated Electric Cooperative (AECI) under which the Missouri-based electric cooperative will purchase the entire energy output from the plant.

With the two wind farms, Enel has added 865MW of renewable capacity across the US and Canada in this year alone.

Enel Green Power CEO Salvatore Bernabei said: “We are progressing at full speed towards a sustainable energy future. In a challenging year across all sectors, our teams have demonstrated exceptional dedication to the achievement of our business goals while continuing to prioritize health and safety.

“These milestones further prove our track record in the development, construction and operation of high-quality generation assets, enabling the accomplishment of sustainability targets by us and our renewable energy offtakers.”