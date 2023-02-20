EnBW and Equinor today announce their interest in developing offshore wind together

EnBW and Equinor to jointly pursue German offshore wind opportunities in 2023. (Credit: George Tweed / Equinor)

“In a tough international field, we are delighted to be working together with a strong partner like Equinor and combining the individual strengths of the two companies to develop German offshore wind. EnBW is among today’s leaders in offshore wind in Germany. In partnership with Equinor, a global offshore wind major, we will continue to significantly contribute to a climate-friendly energy future in Germany and Europe”, said Michael Class, Head of Portfolio Development Renewablesat EnBW.

Jens Økland, Senior Vice President for Business Development Renewables in Equinor, said: “Equinor has a long energy history in Germany and views the upcoming offshore wind opportunities with great interest. We are excited about teaming up with EnBW. Together we combine excellent capability in delivering renewables projects specifically in Germany with international offshore experience, all needed to provide sustainable, reliable, and affordable energy.

Source: Company Press Release