Image: Enbridge re-affirms plan to proceed with contracting of the Mainline System and file regulatory application by year end. Photo: courtesy of PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay.

On September 27, the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) ordered that Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) may not offer firm service to prospective shippers on the Mainline until such firm service, including all associated tolls and terms and conditions of service, has been approved by the CER.

Although this decision changes the timing of the open season, Enbridge today re-affirmed its plan to proceed with contracting of its Mainline system in response to its customers’ needs through an expected filing of a regulatory application seeking approval of firm service, on terms and conditions approved by the CER.

“Our Mainline contract offering is the result of 18 months of extensive negotiations with our diverse customer base and enjoys strong support from a cross section of shippers on our system,” said Guy Jarvis, Executive Vice President, Liquids Pipelines, Enbridge. “The offering includes a number of features and enhancements to accommodate shippers’ needs and priorities. Customers representing a significant percentage of capacity on the Mainline support the approach.”

“Friday’s decision by the CER is a departure from the decades of precedent and commercial practice in our industry. Although the CER decision results in a change to the process of securing commercial support through an open season in advance of the regulatory application, it does not change our plans to respond to the desires of our customers for priority access to Mainline capacity, toll certainty and access to the best markets that contract carriage offers.”

Enbridge will file an application with the CER seeking approval of a firm service offering as soon as practical.

