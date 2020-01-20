The UK’s Planning Inspectorate also allowed the application for an award of costs against North Lincolnshire Council

Egdon to work on detailed planning for the development works at Wressle oilfield in the UK. (Credit: Pixabay/skeeze)

Egdon Resources and its partners have finally secured planning consent from the UK Planning Inspectorate for the development of the Wressle oilfield in the UK.

The move follows appeal by Egdon Resources in 2019 with the Planning Inspectorate following the disapproval of its plan of development (POD) of the Wressle oil field by North Lincolnshire Council’s (NLC) planning committee in 2018.

The Wressle Oil Field is located at Lodge Farm to the north of the Wressle hamlet in North Lincolnshire, near Scunthorpe, in England, and in North Lincolnshire licences PEDL180 and PEDL182.

Additionally, the Inspector also allowed the application for an award of costs against North Lincolnshire Council.

Egdon Resources managing director Mark Abbott said: “I am delighted that the Planning Inspectorate has made this positive determination in relation to this important asset for Egdon and our JV partners.

“We will now begin work on discharging the planning conditions and the detailed planning for the development works. We will continue to keep shareholders and the local community informed.”

In January 2019, onshore oil and gas producer said that the Planning Inspector upheld its appeal of the extension of existing planning consent to 24 January 2020.

Egdon submitted revised development plan for Wressle oilfield in 2018

The onshore oil and gas producer submitted its revised development plan of the onshore oil field to the NLC in July 2018 following the rejection of the original plan submitted in 2016.

Egdon Resources at that time said that the revised application addresses the reasons that led to the rejection of the onshore oil field’s original planning applications and also the subsequent appeals.

Drilled in 2014 and tested in 2015, the Wressle-1 well has flowed oil and gas from three separate reservoirs, the Ashover Grit, the Wingfield Flags and the Penistone Flags.

Egdon Resources owns and operates the PEDL180 and PEDL182 with 30% stake while other partners include Union Jack with 27.5% interest, Europa Oil & Gas with 30% stake and Humber Oil & Gas holding the remaining 12.5% interest.