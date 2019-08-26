EDS, which is part of the UK’s leading marine services company – James Fisher and Sons plc, were called upon to provide expert consultancy to the battery system

Image: Haringvliet Zuid, a project comprising six 3.6MW turbines, a 30-hectare solar park with 30MW and a battery storage facility.Photo courtesy of Vattenfall.

Haringvliet Zuid, a project comprising six 3.6MW turbines, a 30-hectare solar park with 30MW and a battery storage facility, expects to feed the grid with a combination of wind, photovoltaics (solar) and battery stored power. This combination will provide a constant supply of renewable energy, promising increased efficiency per hectare and less pronounced generation peaks.

EDS, which is part of the UK’s leading marine services company – James Fisher and Sons plc, were called upon to provide expert consultancy to the battery system, initially creating outline designs for the project tender phase and authoring the electrical sections of Vattenfall’s tender specifications and operational capability.

Luke Bishop, group engineering director at EDS HV Group, said:

“We were pleased to support Vattenfall on this innovative project at such an early stage and to use our skill set to progress this important technology within the renewables industry. Frequency response is the missing piece of the puzzle when it comes to renewable energy and to work on a project such as this one is a privilege. We look forward to working with Vattenfall and the wider industry on this essential part of the energy mix”.

Vattenfall is investing a total of 61 million euros in the project, and the photovoltaics element constitutes Vattenfall’s largest solar installation to date.