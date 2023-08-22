As part of the agreement EDF will offtake 100% of the renewable wind energy produced by the 220.5MW wind farm once the site becomes commercially operational in early 2025

EDF signs 7-year PPA with onshore wind farm in Scotland. (Credit: Markus Distelrath from Pixabay)

EDF has signed a seven-year Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with developer Brockwell Energy to purchase renewable energy from North Kyle onshore wind farm, which is currently under construction in East Ayrshire, Scotland.

As part of the agreement EDF will offtake 100% of the renewable wind energy produced by the 220.5MW wind farm once the site becomes commercially operational in early 2025.

Once complete, the wind farm will be capable of delivering approximately 630GWh of clean, green renewable energy each year. This is equivalent to powering 217,000 homes and represents a significant contribution to Scottish Government’s targets for renewable energy.

The North Kyle onshore wind farm is to be built on or around a former coal mining site. This will help to deliver investment and regeneration benefits into the area. An important consideration in the project creation was to provide additional funding to assist with the restoration of the former mining site, improve public access and provide a truly ground-breaking community benefit programme.

Tom Abbott, Head of PPA at EDF said: “It’s great to be definitively helping Britain achieve Net Zero through this PPA agreement, which will bring new renewables onto our grid via this new onshore wind farm in Scotland. We are delighted to be offtaking 100% of the renewable wind power from North Kyle, demonstrating EDF’s expertise in offering all types of PPA. Particularly in this case with a project that received a CfD, and our commitment to supporting new renewable projects.”

David Surtees, Commercial Manager at Brockwell Energy commented: “EDF has been a great counterparty to deal with. We set ourselves tight deadlines for closing the project and the EDF team was supportive and responsive throughout the process. EDF’s deep expertise in structuring PPA’s for renewable projects helped us to quickly get an optimal solution that addressed the needs of equity and debt providers.”

EDF is not only Britain’s biggest generator of zero carbon electricity, but also offtakes the most renewable electricity of any energy supplier in the country under PPA contracts.

Brockwell Energy Limited was formed in 2017 to raise investment capital to develop an £800 million portfolio of energy projects, predominantly in Scotland, on and around former coal mining sites. North Kyle is Brockwell Energy’s largest onshore wind farm in the UK.

Source: Company Press Release