EDF Renewables UK reveal proposals for Trelion solar farm in Cornwall. (Credit: EDF Renewables UK)

EDF Renewables UK is planning to develop a 49.9 MW solar farm – Trelion – to the north of Grampound Road and west of St Stephen, which will be capable of generating enough low carbon electricity for the domestic needs of 9,562 households annually.

As part of EDF Renewables UK’s commitment to working in partnership with the local community, the project team will hold public consultation events in the early autumn to gather feedback on the plans, ahead of submitting a planning application to Cornwall Council.

Amid growing concern about climate change, the 49.9 MW Trelion Solar Farm could contribute to saving around 21,598 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions each year. The project will also deliver local benefits, including a community fund of £20,000 paid annually for the 40-year lifetime of the project.

There are a range of ecological and landscape enhancements that would be delivered as part of the development which will result in biodiversity improvements, and these plans include planting new wildflower meadows, hedgerows and trees. A number of ecological and feasibility surveys of the site are currently being carried out.

Grant Folley, Head of Origination and Planning at EDF Renewables UK, said, “We believe this is a great site for a solar farm as it’s suitably sunny and the area is well screened.

“EDF Renewables is an experienced developer, and we are firmly committed to having both a positive impact on the environment and the local community. Over the next few months, we look forward to discussing our plans with residents and organisations in the area.

“We already have an agreed grid connection in place, meaning that Trelion Solar Farm is in a great position to help create a net zero future where clean energy powers our lives. Both Cornwall Council and the UK Government have ambitious targets to be carbon neutral and solar is a key building block in the UK’s future energy mix.”

The development will consist of rows of solar panels mounted on metal frames, approximately 3 m above the ground and fixed with ground anchors or surface mounted feet. All infrastructure will be contained within the 81-hectares available for development. Connection to the grid will be made at the Indian Queens substation.

