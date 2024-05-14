These financings have been arranged with major international banks, including BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Crédit Agricole CIB, ING, Natixis CIB, Société Générale, Wells Fargo

EDF announces signature of green bank loans dedicated to financing of existing nuclear fleet for €5.8bn. (Credit: Wolfgang Stemme from Pixabay)

EDF (BBB stable S&P / Baa1 stable Moody’s / BBB+ stable Fitch) announces the signature of green bank loans for a total amount of c. €5.8 billion. They have maturities of between 3 and 5 years.

These financings have been arranged with major international banks, including BNP Paribas, Bank of America, Crédit Agricole CIB, ING, Natixis CIB, Société Générale, Wells Fargo.

The funds lent will be dedicated to the refinancing of the investments in existing nuclear fleet in France in relation to their lifetime extension, as defined in EDF’s Green Financing Framework. These investments are aligned with the European taxonomy.

As the world’s leading producer of electricity without direct CO2 emissions, EDF relies on its nuclear fleet alongside its hydroelectric and renewable capacities to enable the decarbonization of its customers, and thus contribute to achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. With a carbon intensity of 34gCO2/kWh at the end of March 2024, the Group sets a new record, and confirms its ambitious CO2 emissions reduction trajectory, raised in November 2023, in line with a warming scenario of + 1.5°C.

In addition, EDF has signed a €300 million bank loan with a 5-year maturity to finance its general corporate needs.

Source: Company Press Release