Approximately 190,000 of iSupplyEnergy’s residential customer contracts will be transferred to EDF in the coming months

EDF will be acquiring iSupplyEnergy’s customer contracts. We look forward to welcoming these customers to EDF, and are working closely with iSupplyEnergy to ensure a smooth transition.

“As the largest producer of low carbon energy in the country, EDF is committed to growing its retail business in the UK so it can support as many customers as possible on the journey to net zero emissions.

“iSupplyEnergy customers will be able to benefit from low carbon energy alongside our industry-leading customer service, and do not need to do anything at this time. Their supply will continue as normal and we will be in touch with them shortly to explain any new arrangements.”

EDF is only acquiring iSupplyEnergy’s residential customer base and is not acquiring iSupplyEnergy.

Customers do not need to do anything. They will remain on same terms, and their prices will not go up as a result of their contracts moving to EDF. Existing Direct Debits will be automatically transferred to EDF for the same amount / dates.

EDF is the UK’s largest producer of low-carbon electricity, meeting around one-fifth of the country’s demand and supplying millions of customers with electricity and gas. It generates low carbon electricity from eight nuclear power stations, more than 30 onshore wind farms and two offshore wind farms.

Source: Company Press Release