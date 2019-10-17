Ecoult provides energy storage solution using CSIRO-invented UltraBattery to Raytheon Company’s Microgrid System to help power Otis Air National Guard Base

Image: The Battery Energy Storage System installed at Otis Air National Guard Base. Photo: Courtesy of Ecoult.

Sydney-based energy storage company Ecoult (subsidiary of East Penn Manufacturing) is supplying its technology to Raytheon for use in a new Microgrid project. This project, along with other future developments, has the potential to significantly enhance U.S. energy security with sustainable backup power systems. While this critical service is being provided, the system targets a 5-year simple payback by providing additional services to the Electric Grid.

The Microgrid is being used by the U.S. Department of Defense at the Otis Air National Guard Base on Cape Cod. The Base will rely on the Microgrid to provide reliable and secure power to its critical military infrastructure. A 1.6 MW/1.2 MWh advanced Ecoult energy storage system, which uses the CSIRO-invented UltraBattery, will be connected to an existing 1.5 MW wind turbine and a 1.6 MW diesel generator.

This will be the first wind-powered Microgrid in the US Department of Defense and the first US Military Facility cyber-secure connection to an Independent System Operator allowing returning revenue with the target of a 5-year simple payback.

John Wood, Ecoult CEO, said, “We’re excited to have had the opportunity to work for Raytheon on this project and to support them in the supply of their Microgrid solution. Our team has had the invaluable opportunity to work with its Australian technology, alongside the OTIS base personnel, Raytheon, and organizations like MIT Lincoln labs and the U.S. National Renewable Laboratory.”

An Integrated Power and Energy Management Controller (IPEM) provided by Raytheon coordinates the supply of electricity from local Microgrid assets like wind, solar, battery storage or generators, and matches it with building loads. The Otis Air National Guard Base system will support the military base with continuous microgrid backup power in the case of grid failure, through a combination of high penetration wind, energy storage, and minimal use of diesel generators.

Ecoult’s storage solutions manage intermittencies, smooth power and shift energy in a safe, reliable and environmentally sound way – the energy storage of choice for grid ancillary services, wind and solar farms, remote microgrids, dual purpose and diesel microgrid efficiency applications. Ecoult acknowledges the support and funding received from Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) under its “Emerging Renewables” and “Advancing Renewables” programs. Ecoult is a wholly- owned subsidiary of East Penn Manufacturing Co.

Source: Company Press Release