Approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework, the French state aid measure will help the country in construction and the operation of two floating offshore wind farms in the golfe du Lion

France secures €4.12bn EC aid for the development of offshore wind energy. (Credit: Thomas G. from Pixabay)

The European Commission (EC) has approved a €4.12bn French state aid measure to support the development of renewable offshore wind energy in the country.

Approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework, the French scheme is in line with the Commission’s Green Deal Industrial Plan.

The fund has a duration of 20 years. It will help the country in the construction and operation of two floating offshore wind farms in the golfe du Lion.

Each of the floating offshore wind facilities will have a capacity of 230MW to 280MW. The projects are expected to produce 1.1TWh of clean energy per year.

The Commission said that the scheme will be designated to two beneficiaries selected through a bidding process in 2024.

Besides, the Commission found that the French state aid measure is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to expedite the green transition and foster the growth of certain economic activities.

Commissioner Didier Reynders, in charge of competition policy, said: “This €4.12bn scheme will allow France to accelerate the deployment of renewable offshore wind capacities, in line with the EU’s Offshore Renewable Energy Strategy.

“The scheme will also help France reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels, in line with the REPowerEU Plan, while ensuring that any potential competition distortions are kept to the minimum.”

Last month, the French government along with the Irish government started the construction work on the Celtic Interconnector, a high-voltage subsea power cable that will link the grids of Ireland and France.

The project is expected to deliver a 700MW submarine cable with connection points between the southern coast of Ireland and the northwest coast of France.