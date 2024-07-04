EC approves €10.82bn French State aid scheme to support offshore wind energy. (Credit: Thomas G. from Pixabay)

The European Commission has approved a €10.82 billion French scheme to support the deployment of offshore wind energy, which will help foster the transition towards a net-zero economy. The scheme was approved under the State aid Temporary Crisis and Transition Framework (‘TCTF’) adopted by the Commission on 9 March 2023 and amended on 20 November 2023 and on 2 May 2024.

The French measure

France notified to the Commission, under the TCTF, a €10.82 billion scheme to support renewable offshore wind energy to foster the transition towards a net-zero economy. The scheme will run for 20 years.

In particular, the measure will support the construction and operation of two bottom-fixed offshore wind farms: one in the South Atlantic zone and another in the Centre Manche 2 zone in Normandy. The South Atlantic wind farm is expected to have a capacity of 1000 to 1200 MW and to generate at least 3,9 TWh of renewable electricity per year. The Normandy wind farm is expected to have a capacity of 1400 to 1600 MW and to generate at least 6,1 TWh of renewable electricity per year.

The aid will be granted on the basis of transparent and non-discriminatory bidding processes, which will be organised to select one beneficiary per offshore zone.

Under this scheme, the aid will take the form of a monthly variable premium under a two-way contract for difference (‘CfD’), which will be calculated by comparing a reference price, determined in the tender offer of the beneficiary (‘pay as bid’), to the market price for electricity.

When the market price is below the reference price, the beneficiaries will be entitled to receive payments equal to the difference between the two prices. However, when the market price is above the reference price, the beneficiary will have to pay the difference between the two prices to the French authorities.

The Commission found that the French scheme is in line with the conditions set out in the TCTF. In particular, (i) the aid will be granted on the basis of a scheme with an estimated volume and budget; (ii) the aid amount will be determined through an open, clear, transparent, and non-discriminatory competitive bidding process; and (iii) the aid will be granted before 31 December 2025.

The Commission concluded that the French scheme is necessary, appropriate and proportionate to accelerate the green transition and facilitate the development of certain economic activities, which are of importance for the implementation of the Green Deal Industrial Plan, in line with Article 107(3)(c) Treaty on the Functioning of the EU and the conditions set out in the TCTF.

On this basis, the Commission approved the aid measure under EU State aid rules.

Background

On 9 March 2023, the Commission adopted the TCTF to foster support measures in sectors which are key for the transition to a net-zero economy, in line with the Green Deal Industrial Plan.

The TCTF provides for the following types of aid, which can be granted by Member States until 31 December 2025 in order to accelerate the green transition:

Measures accelerating the rollout of renewable energy (section 2.5). Member States can set up schemes for investments in all renewable energy sources, with simplified tender procedures.

Measures facilitating the decarbonisation of industrial processes (section 2.6). Member States can support investments in the decarbonisation of industrial activities with a view to reduce dependency on imported fossil fuels, in particular through electrification, energy efficiency and the switch to the use of renewable and electricity-based hydrogen which complies with certain conditions, with expanded possibilities to support the decarbonisation of industrial processes switching to hydrogen-derived fuels.

Measures to further accelerate investments in key sectors for the transition towards a net-zero economy (section 2.8). Member States can grant investment support for the manufacturing of strategic equipment (namely batteries, solar panels, wind turbines, heat-pumps, electrolysers and carbon capture usage and storage), as well as for production of key components and for production and recycling of related critical raw materials. Support is capped at a certain percentage of the investment costs up to specific amounts, depending on the location of the investment and the size of the beneficiary. Higher support is possible for small and medium-sized companies, as well as companies located in disadvantaged regions to ensure that cohesion objectives are duly taken into account. Furthermore, in exceptional cases, Member States may provide higher support to individual companies, where there is a real risk of investments being diverted away from Europe, subject to a number of safeguards.

With this €10.82 billion scheme, France can deploy offshore wind capacities faster, in line with the EU Strategy on Offshore Renewable Energy. It will also help France reduce its dependence on Russian fossil fuels, while ensuring that any potential competition distortions are kept to the minimum. Margrethe Vestager, Executive Vice-President in charge of competition policy