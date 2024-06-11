EBRD, UK and EU expand wastewater infrastructure services in Jordan. (Credit: Offenburg from Pixabay)

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has signed an agreement with Jordan’s Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation to extend a financing package to the Water Authority of Jordan (WAJ). The funding will help provide essential wastewater services and connections to communities and refugees in the West Irbid region.

The financing package, totalling US$ 30 million (€27.1 million), consists of an EBRD loan of up to US$ 19 million (€17.1 million), along with an investment grant of US $8 million (€7.2 million) from the government of the United Kingdom under the High- Impact Partnership on Climate Action and a €2.75 million investment grant from the European Union under its Neighbourhood Investment Platform.

The financing will contribute to the construction of a new and efficient wastewater treatment plant in the area of West Irbid to complement the wastewater networks financed by the EBRD in 2018.

Once completed, the new facility will have the capacity to treat 12,000 cubic metres per day, thereby enhancing the quality and treatment of wastewater in the West Irbid region. It will provide sanitation services to surrounding towns for the first time and serve both local communities and refugees who have settled in the area.

Jordan is among the top 10 water-stressed nations globally, facing severe water scarcity challenges, a growing population and a significant influx of refugees. The city of Irbid is a significant hub of agriculture and economic activity, but lacks sustainable water solutions. The investment will help treat collected wastewater for irrigation and promote sustainable water management in the region.

The funds will be accompanied by a comprehensive technical cooperation package by the EBRD to support project preparation and implementation. A further technical cooperation programme will be provided to assist the WAJ in introducing inclusive procurement practices, fostering capacity-building and providing on-the-job training opportunities for underserved groups, including youth, women and people with disabilities.

The financing agreement was signed in the presence of Heike Harmgart, EBRD Managing Director of the southern and eastern Mediterranean region, by Sue Barrett, EBRD Director of Infrastructure, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Zeina Toukan, Jordanian Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, and Jordanian EBRD Governor.

Heike Harmgart said: “We are delighted to promote the sustainability of Jordan’s municipal sector in partnership with the EU and the UK government. We are committed to providing support for improved sanitation services to the local and refugee populations in Jordan and, more importantly, helping to alleviate the challenges of the water resources and scarcity in the country. We extend our appreciation to Minister Toukan for the excellent partnership.”

Minister of Planning and International Cooperation, Zeina Toukan commended EBRD’s strong partnership and support to Jordan’s key development goal since 2012 and said: “”The West Irbid wastewater treatment plant, which will be implemented over a period of four years in terms of construction and operation, complements the existing project (West Irbid Wastewater Network) aiming to provide waste water services for 17 villages in West Irbid, reaching approximately 200,000 people by 2045. The new treatment plant has a total capacity of 12,000 cubic meters/day and the treated wastewater will be reused in irrigating surrounding agricultural land.

The HIPCA, was launched by the EBRD and partner governments in 2021, supported by Austria, Canada, Finland, South Korea, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Spain, TaiwanICDF and the United Kingdom, United States of America.

Since 2012, the EBRD has invested more than €2 billion in Jordan through 72 projects.