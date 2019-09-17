The investments are anticipated to significantly improve access to clean water, reduce water losses, improve the resilience to climate change and optimise the operating costs for utilities

Image: The investment provides access to water for 40,000 people in. Photo: Courtesy of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The EBRD and the European Union (EU) have announced a new €11.5m (£10.2m) investment programme, to support regular water supply and provide access to fresh drinking water for more than 40,000 people living in small municipalities in the Kyrgyz Republic.

To address the limited investment since past 25 years, which made the Kyrgyz Republic’s state water and wastewater utilities unsatisfactory, EBRD has granted a loan of up to €1.6m (£1.4m) and a grant from EU of up to €2.4m (£2.1m) for 15 years, to improve various critical water supply systems.

The financing from EBRD and EU are planned to be used in the renovation of the network, procuring operational and maintenance equipment, along with household metering in the city of Isfana in the Batken oblast in the south of the country.

For the upgrade of an essential water utility in the city of Kerben in the Jalal-Abad oblast in the south of the country, the EBRD is providing a 15-year loan of up to €2.5m (£2.2m) and the EU is offering a €3m (£2.6m) grant.

EBRD stated: “Both investments are expected to significantly improve access to clean water, reduce water losses, improve the resilience to climate change and optimise the utilities’ operating costs.

“They will also help reduce public health risks by improving the quality of drinking water through on-site disinfection and the reduction of infiltration into the water supply system.”

EBRD claims that it has invested more than €741m (£657m) in the economy of the Kyrgyz Republic, and most of its investments are aimed at supporting private entrepreneurship. It has invested approximately €150m (£133m) in 21 water projects across the country.

In April 2019, EBRD, along with the European Investment Bank (EIB) and the EU has provided financing to support water supply improvements in Kyrgyz Republic.

The investment is aimed at providing regular access to safe drinking water for 45,000 people living in the city of Kyzyl-Kiya, in Kyrgyz Republic.

The €6m (£5.3m) financing package consists of a €1.5m (£1.3m) EBRD loan, a €1m (£8,88,191) EIB loan and €3.5m (£3.1m) EU grant.

The funding would support the upgrade of a water treatment plant, procure operational and maintenance vehicles and modernise the water supply network and water meters of Kyzyl-Kiya Water Company, the local municipal water utility.