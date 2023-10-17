Eaton is adding 200,000-square-feet to its Nacogdoches, Texas manufacturing facility, more than doubling its size

Eaton breaks ground on $100 million Texas manufacturing facility expansion for critical utility solutions. (Credit: Eaton/Business Wire)

Intelligent power management company Eaton broke ground on a $100 million expansion of its Nacogdoches, Texas manufacturing facility. Announced in August, this project will double production capacity of Eaton voltage regulators and three-phase transformers to meet surging utility demand for solutions accelerating grid modernization.

“Utilities across the U.S. are modernizing critical infrastructure to accelerate a smarter grid and clean energy future,” said Guillaume Laur, Eaton senior vice president – Power Delivery and Regulation. “Our solutions are vital to make these projects a reality, and we’re making steady investments to support our utility customers.”

Eaton is adding 200,000-square-feet to its Nacogdoches, Texas manufacturing facility, more than doubling its size. The company will continue to produce single-phase, pole-mount and pad-mount transformers in Texas to address the acute supply shortage for these products. The expansion will create more than 200 skilled manufacturing jobs.

The Texas expansion frees up capacity at the company’s largest Wisconsin manufacturing facility in Waukesha, where Eaton is investing $22 million in equipment to increase manufacturing capacity of three-phase transformers for utility, data center, large commercial and industrial applications. Eaton will continue to produce regulators, including complex pole and substation voltage regulators, for utility customers in Wisconsin.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to improving the quality of life and protecting the environment for people everywhere. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power ─ today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we’re accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most urgent power management challenges, and doing what’s best for our stakeholders and all of society.

Founded in 1911, Eaton is marking its 100th anniversary of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange. We reported revenues of $20.8 billion in 2022 and serve customers in more than 170 countries.

Source: Company Press Release