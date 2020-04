The 1868 hectare Ant Lake claim group is located approximately 140km north of Southend, Saskatchewan on the west shore of Reindeer Lake

Eagle Plains acquires Ant Lake PGE Project. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay)

Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (TSXV:EPL) (“EPL” or “Eagle Plains”) has acquired by staking, a block of claims that cover prospective Cu-Ni-PGE mineralization. The 1868 hectare Ant Lake claim group is located approximately 140km north of Southend, Saskatchewan on the west shore of Reindeer Lake. The claims cover 4 known mineral occurrences associated with mafic to ultramafic plutons assigned to the Peter Lake Domain and are free of any underlying royalties or other encumbrances.

Trench samples over the Ant Lake Showing area returned values of 0.58% to 1.48% Cu, 0.003% to 0.070% Ni, and 91 to 4,000 ppb Pd, and 81 to 561 ppb Pt (Saskatchewan Mineral Deposit Index “SMDI” 2373). One sample taken by Canadian Platinum Corp. (Sample 166822) contained 99.3 ppm PGE (Au+Pt+Pd), 2612 ppm Cu, and 133.4 ppm Ni.

At the Antoine Showing (SMDI 2374) grab samples from trenches included:

Sample B-2-62 1.4% Cu, 461 ppb Pd, 132 ppb Pt

Sample E-99 1.4% Cu, 2598 ppb Pd, 178 ppb Pt

Sample F-98 0.79% Cu, 3828 ppb Pd, 286 ppb Pt

Drill hole ANT-4, drilled under the original ANT trenches, intersected 3.5 m with 0.37% Cu, 124 ppb Pd and 100ppb Pt from 48.4 – 51.9 m. The mineralization was interpreted to be related to a northerly trending fracture zone, possibly related to a splay off the regional Tabbernor Fault System.

Property Geology and History

Mineralization in the Ant Lake area was identified by Husky Oil who discovered the Wiley Bay Cu Showing (SMDI 0569) in 1970 during follow up work on a regional EM/mag geophysical survey. In 1985 Lacana Exploration and International Platinum Corp. staked claims in the area which resulted in the discovery of the Ant Lake (SMDI 2373) and Antoine’s (SMDI 2374) Cu-Ni-Pt-Pd mineralization. A Lacana-SMDI partnership continued exploration in 1986 completing ground geophysics, soil sampling and trenching.

The last significant work in the area was by Canadian Platinum Corporation in 2012 with the completion of 6 drill holes in the immediate Ant Lake Showing area.

The above results were taken directly from the SMDI descriptions and assessment reports filed with the Saskatchewan government. Management cautions that historical results were collected and reported by past operators and have not been verified nor confirmed by a Qualified Person, but form a basis for ongoing work in the Ant Lake property area. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on proximate land are not necessarily indicative of the results that may be achieved on the subject properties.

