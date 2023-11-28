e-STORAGE will deliver its SolBank battery energy storage systems, a self-manufactured battery solution designed for utility-scale application, along with full integration, commissioning, and long-term operational services for the project

Summerfield is a 480MWh battery storage project. (Credit: Sabine van Erp from Pixabay)

Danish energy investor Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) has selected e-STORAGE, a part of Canadian Solar’s majority-owned subsidiary CSI Solar, to deliver the Summerfield project in Australia.

e-STORAGE has been selected as the preferred supplier of engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) and operations and maintenance (O&M) for the project.

Under the contract, e-STORAGE will deliver its SolBank battery energy storage systems, along with full integration, commissioning, and long-term operational services for the project.

SolBank is a self-manufactured battery solution designed for utility-scale application, developed based on lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry and engineered with a focus on safety.

The battery incorporates LFP cells, liquid cooling systems, and multi-level fire safety management systems, along with advanced monitoring and control systems.

In addition, the active cell balancing system facilitates safe operation, along with optimised system and overall performance.

The installation of the Summerfield project incorporating e-STORAGE’s SolBank battery technology is anticipated to be completed in 2025.

CIP Australia partner and head Jørn Hammer said: “We are pleased to work with Canadian Solar to deliver a new large-scale battery in South Australia. The Summerfield Battery will help to ensure continued energy reliability and unlock new renewable capacity.”

e-STORAGE president Colin Parkin said: “We are deeply honoured to collaborate with Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners Flagship Fund as they endeavour to expand battery storage solutions in Australia.

“Together, we understand the pivotal role that battery storage systems play in achieving a sustainable future and we are engaged in making a difference in the renewable industry.”

The Summerfield is a two-hour 240MW (480MWh) DC energy storage project, located in the Murraylands region to the east of Adelaide in South Australia.

It is the first among several large-scale battery projects CIP is planning to build in Australia and can be expanded based on market needs.

With advanced SolBank battery technology, the Summerfield Battery will serve as a critical reservoir of energy and strengthen the grid stability in the region.

The battery system will store the surplus energy during periods of low power demand and distribute it back to the grid during peak consumption phases.

It ensures a consistent, and cost-effective supply of electricity to South Australia, Victoria, and the broader national energy grid, said Canadian Solar.