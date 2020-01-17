The shipment retained from December 2019 is still under review with Peruvian customs authorities

Dynacor has resumed gold exports from Peru. (Credit: PublicDomainPictures from Pixabay)

Dynacor Gold Mines, a ore purchasing and processing corporation servicing artisanal and small-scale miners (ASM) in Peru, reports its gold exports resume.

The shipment retained from December 2019 is still under review with Peruvian customs authorities. Following the export retention, the Corporation submitted 7,800 pages of supporting documents. With this, management expects to obtain the final clearance of the one shipment retained in early December. Upon completion of the review, the Corporation will immediately publish a news release informing the market.

The Corporation continues to operate the mill normally, and in fact, it purchased a record amount of gold ore in December 2019. Final quarterly and year-end production numbers will be made available in the coming days.

Dynacor is a dividend paying gold production corporation headquartered in Montreal, Canada. The corporation is engaged in production through the processing of ore purchased from small scale artisanal miners. At present, Dynacor produces and explores in Peru where its management team has decades of experience and expertise. In 2018, Dynacor produced 81,314 ounces of gold, a yearly best and 1.8% increase as compared with 2017 (79,897 ounces).

Dynacor produces environmental and socially responsible gold through its ‘’PX Impact’’ gold program. A growing number of supportive firms from the fine luxury jewelry, watchmakers and investment sectors are paying a small premium to our customer and strategic partner for this PX Impact gold. The premium provides direct investment to develop health and education projects to our small-scale artisanal miner’s communities.