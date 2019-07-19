DTE Energy has secured conditional approval from the MPSC to acquire three wind farms which are expected to come online by the end of next year

Image: DTE Energy closer to acquiring three wind farms in Michigan. Photo: Courtesy of Suwit Luangpipatsorn/Pixabay.

DTE Energy has received conditional approval from the Michigan Public Service Commission (MPSC) to acquire three wind farms in state with a total capacity of 455MW.

DTE Energy stated that with this approval, its renewable energy portfolio will increase by nearly 50%, furthering its commitment to provide clean, affordable and reliable power to its customers.

DTE Energy will now acquire and operate three wind projects upon their completion, which could take place in the last quarter of next year. The total capacity of the wind farms will be enough to power 107,000 Michigan homes.

DTE Energy will use at least two of the new wind farms to supply the generated electricity to its commercial and industrial customers such as Ford, General Motors and the University of Michigan, who have enrolled in MIGreenPower, DTE’s voluntary renewable energy program.

As part of acquisition, the company will acquire the Isabella I & Isabella II, from Apex Clean Energy, totaling 383MW, will be located in mid-Michigan’s Isabella County. Apex will begin construction of the two wind farms later this year.

The third wind farm will be the 72MW Fairbanks Wind from Heritage Sustainable Energy, a wind developer from Traverse City. This wind farm will be located in Delta County in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula.

DTE Energy president and CEO Jerry Norcia said: “Investing in renewable energy is a key part of our commitment to reduce carbon emissions by at least 80% by 2040. Adding these new wind parks to our portfolio will help us meet the clean energy needs of our largest customers who have chosen MIGreenPower.

“We also have aggressive plans to expand our voluntary renewable energy programs, enabling more customers to reduce their carbon footprint and meet personal or business sustainability goals. We are proud of the environmental and economic benefits these projects will bring to Michigan.”

DTE Energy plans to invest £1.6bn in renewable energy projects in the next five years

DTE Energy claims to have driven more than $2.8bn (£2.24bn) in renewable assets since 2009 and aims to invest an additional $2bn (£1.6bn) in the next five years.

Its renewable energy projects generate enough clean electricity to power more than 500,000 Michigan homes, while creating more than 4,000 jobs.