Dry well southeast of the Knarr field in the North Sea – 35/4-3. (Credit: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate)

Aker BP ASA, operator of production licence 685, has concluded the drilling of wildcat well 35/4-3.

The well was drilled about 20 kilometres southeast of the Knarr field in the North Sea, and 100 kilometres west of Florø.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in Early Jurassic rocks in the Cook Formation.

The well encountered the Cook Formation, around 93 metres thick, of which 67 metres was sandstone with moderate to good reservoir quality. The well is dry.

Data acquisition has been carried out.

This is the first exploration well in production licence 685, which was awarded in APA 2012.

Well 35/4-3 was drilled to a vertical depth of 4674 metres below sea level and it was terminated in the Cook Formation from the Early Jurassic.

Water depth at the site is 399 metres. The well will be permanently plugged and abandoned.

The well was drilled by the Deepsea Nordkapp drilling facility, which will now drill wildcat well 6507/2-6 in production licence 261 in the Norwegian Sea, where Aker BP ASA is the operator.

Source: Company Press Release