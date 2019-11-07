The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 1742 m below sea level within the Garn Formation.

Image: OKEA completed drilling on Draugen. Photo: Courtesy of OKEA ASA.

OKEA has now completed drilling of appraisal well 6407/9-12 on the Skumnisse prospect, north-east of the Draugen field. The well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned as a dry well.

The well targeted an extension of the Upper Jurassic Rogn Formation sandstone which forms the main reservoir of the producing Draugen field. The log data from the well, as published on www.okea.no during the drilling operation, confirm the presence of a number of clay-rich sandstone layers in the expected reservoir interval, thinner and with poorer reservoir quality than expected. No traces of hydrocarbons were observed.

Core data have been acquired in the well and wireline log data form the rest of the data acquisition programme. These data will be used to complete the evaluation of the well results and will be important for further exploration activity in the area around Draugen. Key questions about the regional development of the Rogn Formation sandstone and hydrocarbon migration in the area will be addressed.

The well was drilled to a vertical depth of 1742 m below sea level within the Garn Formation. The water depth at the site is 243 m.

The well marks the conclusion of OKEA’s first operated drilling campaign, less than a year after the company took over operatorship of Draugen. The two wells, which were based on a slim, two casing string design, have been drilled safely and cost effectively.

The wells were drilled with the Odfjell rig Deepsea Nordkapp, with Halliburton as the main service provider. All companies involved have contributed to the safe and effective operation.

OKEA ASA is operator of the Draugen licences PL093 and PL093 D with a 44.56% share. Partner companies are Petoro AS (47.88%) and Neptune Energy Norge AS (7.56%).

Source: Company Press Release