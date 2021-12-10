The Rogn Formation was encountered with about 27 metres of calcite-cemented sandstone with poor to moderate reservoir quality

Fenja field in the Norwegian Sea. (Credit: Norwegian Petroleum Directorate.)

PGNiG Upstream Norway AS, operator of production licence 937, is in the process of concluding the drilling of wildcat well 6306/3-1 S.

The well has been drilled about 15 kilometres south of the Fenja field in the Norwegian Sea and 100 kilometres northwest of Kristiansund.

The objective of the well was to prove petroleum in a project consisting of sandstones in the Lyr Formation from the Early Cretaceous, as well as in the Rogn Formation from the Late Jurassic.

The well encountered the Lyr Formation with a thickness of about 5 metres, consisting of calcite-cemented clay, silt and extremely fine-grained sandstone with poor reservoir quality.

The Rogn Formation was encountered with about 27 metres of calcite-cemented sandstone with poor to moderate reservoir quality. The well is dry, with no traces of petroleum.

Data acquisition has been carried out.

This is the first exploration well in production licence 937. The licence was awarded in APA 2017.

Well 6306/3-1 S was drilled to a vertical depth of 2353 metres below sea level and was terminated in basement rock.

Water depth at the site is 241 metres. The well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned.

Well 6306/3-1 S was drilled by the Borgland Dolphin drilling facility.

Source: Company Press Release