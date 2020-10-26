Dios is a Quebec based exploration company focusing on gold in glacial lands, through diamond till sampling also defined gold glacial dispersal trains

Drilling starts on DIOS’ K2 gold project. (Credit: Khusen Rustamov from Pixabay.)

Dios Exploration Inc. (“Dios”) (TSX-V: DOS) is pleased to report drilling started yesterday on wholly-owned K2 gold-copper-silver project, James Bay Eeyou Istchee, Quebec.

This first ever drilling consists of some 2,200 meters in 10-12 holes and follows up work completed by Dios’ high expertise exploration team over the last few years on K2 and most recent ground IP (geophysics) survey confirming, west of Kali intrusion, a 3 km long WI target electromagnetic conductor (up to 10 g/t gold in outcrop) and also, among others, 7 km east, the ATTILA gold-copper-silver prospect hosted in a fractured rhyodacite dome overlying Kali Porphyry to the south, (chalcopyrite-rich stringer/stockwork over 75 m long and 5 to 15 m wide, up to 8.08 g/t gold, 96.7 g/t silver, 2.43% Cu, south-west of Azimut Exploration’s Patwon gold discovery, bearing similarities in host rocks, alterations and quartz vein network. The K2 property (no royalties), adjacent in same trend SW to Azimut Exploration Inc’s Elmer project, is underlain by same stratigraphy, both north of major Opinaca Fault.

The Board granted 1,990,000 5-year stock options at $0.12 per share under Director Employee Stock Option Plan. This release was reviewed by MJ Girard Geo M.Sc. 43-101 Qualified Person.