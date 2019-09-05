The drilling programme for well 9/2-12 relates to the drilling of wildcat wells in production licence 910

Image: Production licence 910 was awarded on 2 March 2018 in APA 2017. Photo courtesy of Bruno Glätsch from Pixabay.

The Norwegian Petroleum Directorate has granted Repsol Norge AS a drilling permit for well 9/2-12, cf. Section 15 of the Resource Management Regulations.

Well 9/2-12 will be drilled from the Scarabeo 8 drilling facility in position 57°52’28.97″N and 4°33’11.52″E.

The drilling programme for well 9/2-12 relates to the drilling of wildcat wells in production licence 910. Repsol Norge AS is the operator with an ownership interest of 61.111 per cent. The other licensees are Lotos E&P Norge AS with an ownership interest of 22.222 per cent and OKEA ASA with an ownership interest of 16.667 per cent.

The area in this licence consists of a part of block 9/2. The well will be drilled about three kilometres east of the Yme field.

Production licence 910 was awarded on 2 March 2018 in APA 2017. This is the first well to be drilled in the licence.

The permit is contingent on the operator securing all other permits and consents required by other authorities prior to commencing the drilling activity.

