The project involves the development of lithium reserves within the Thacker Pass deposit, which is located within the extinct McDermitt Caldera supervolcano

US BLM seeks public comments on Thacker Pass lithium project. (Credit: Dnn87/Wikipedia)

The US Bureau of Land Management (BLM) has released the draft environmental impact statement (DEIS) for the Lithium Nevada’s proposed Thacker Pass Project, for public comment.

The Thacker Pass Project is located on public land adjacent to Nevada Highway 293, in Humboldt County, Nevada. The DEIS has assessed the potential impacts of the project in Humboldt County.

Subject to approval, the project involves the development of lithium reserves within the Thacker Pass deposit, which is claimed to be the largest and highest-grade known lithium sedimentary in the US, and the second largest in the world.

Interior for Land and Minerals Management principal deputy assistant secretary Casey Hammond said: “Under the Trump Administration’s leadership, we are developing reliable domestic sources of lithium and other critical minerals, keeping the United States’ manufacturing capacity competitive and maintaining our nation’s technology and national security edge. We welcome information from the public and stakeholders on this project.”

As per the Lithium Nevada’s Plans of Operations, the Thacker Pass Project also involves the construction of a processing facility to produce lithium compounds.

Thacker Pass Project has 41 years of mine life

The mine has a proposed pre-production period of two years and operational life of 41 years, excluding the mine and facility closure and reclamation period.

The project is expected to create approximately 1000 contractors during the construction phase and create approximately 300 employees once completed.

At full capacity, the mine is expected to produce 60,000 tonnes per annually (TPA) of battery-grade lithium.

Lithium Americas CEO and President Jon Evans said: “With over 10 years of development and over US$100 million invested by Lithium Americas in Nevada, the release of the Draft EIS marks a major step in advancing Thacker Pass towards production.”