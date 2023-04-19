Steinert is a global provider of intelligent sorting and separation solutions for the recycling and mining industries

Doré Copper Announces Positive Results From Ore Sorting Tests at Corner Bay. (Credit: omid roshan on Unsplash)

Doré Copper Mining Corp. (the “Company” or “Doré Copper”) (TSXV: DCMC; OTCQX: DRCMF; FRA: DCM) is pleased to announce positive results from ore sorting test work for its flagship Corner Bay high-grade copper-gold project located approximately 55 kilometers by road from the Corporation’s Copper Rand mill, near Chibougamau, Québec.

Steinert was commissioned to complete ore sorting tests at their facility in Kentucky, United States, using a XRT sensor (X-ray transmission) and a laser sensor on a spatially diverse sample from the Corner Bay deposit.

The results support the first ore sorting test work that was completed for the preliminary economic assessment (“PEA”) and further confirm the effectiveness of utilizing ore sorting technology to improve the processed grade and reduce the mill feed tonnage.

Commenting on the results of our second ore sorting tests, Ernest Mast, President & CEO, stated, “This test work further validates the favorable mineralogy of the Corner Bay deposit for ore sorting technology and confirms the prior ore sorting results obtained from the Corner Bay stockpile, which were included in the PEA. Preliminary ore sorting test work at Devlin in 2022, our secondary hub-and-spoke asset, had also indicated positive results. Ore sorting of the Corner Bay and Devlin will remain part of any future development scenarios due to its economic and sustainability benefits.”

As a first step, the Steinert XRT was calibrated with high, medium and low grade and waste samples representative of the selected drill core samples of the Corner Bay deposit (Figure 1). A continuous production run was done on the 202 kg sample. The testing was done with three passes with the explicit aim of generating grade vs recovery vs mass pull curves, with each pass related to an adjustment in the sensitivity. Results are shown in the table below.

The sum of the two pre-concentrates (Test 2 in table below) represented 52.5% of the feed mass at a grade of 3.93% Cu (an increase of 77%) and resulted in a cumulative copper recovery of 93.6%. The final reject portion represented 47.5% of the feed mass at a grade of 0.30% Cu, representing 6.4% of the copper fed in the sorter.

Source: Company Press Release