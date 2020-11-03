Dolphin Drilling expands presence in Norwegian Continental Shelf with new combined contract for exploration and plug and abandonment

Dolphin Drilling expands presence in Norwegian Continental Shelf. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay)

Global contractor Dolphin Drilling can today announce it has secured a new combined contract for Norwegian oil and gas operator DNO Norge AS.

The contract will see Dolphin Drilling support both ends of the well lifecycle, with work confirmed for one exploration well plus plug and abandonment (P&A) activity on three wells on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

The initial program of work will start in Q1 2021 using the Borgland Dolphin for an estimated five months. The contract also includes an option for further work into 2022.

Bjørnar Iversen, Chief Executive Officer of Dolphin Drilling, said: “We are pleased to work with DNO again, and we are delighted to support an operator who is not only showing responsible well ownership with its P&A activity but continued support for the energy possibilities in the region with its exploration work.

“While the lower prices continue to put pressure on the oil and gas industry, we are really pleased to be able to continue to support customers with their well requirements no matter the stage of their lifecycle, bringing the efficiencies that come from the very capable rig Borgland Dolphin, and a team of subject matter experts both offshore and onshore”

Dolphin Drilling is celebrating its 55th year in operation in 2020 and continues to be one of the leading contractors in the industry. This latest contract adds to its strategic intent of building a significant presence in Norway, following the announcement of another NCS contract with Wellesley Petroleum AS earlier this year. The operation will be managed out of the new operation centre at Forus in Stavanger.

Source: Company Press Release